图片 | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 03:55 BJT

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
(L-R) Director George Miller, cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
(L-R) Director George Miller, cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members actor Tahar Rahim, film director and actress Nadine Labaki, film directors Haifaa al-Mansour and Panos H. Koutras. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members actor Tahar Rahim, film director and actress Nadine Labaki, film directors Haifaa al-Mansour and Panos H. Koutras. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Sophie Marceau. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Jury member actress Sophie Marceau. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Afida Turner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Afida Turner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Hofit Golan (L) poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Model Hofit Golan (L) poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Mallika Sherawat. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Mallika Sherawat. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Pierre Richard and his wife Ceyla Lacerda. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actor Pierre Richard and his wife Ceyla Lacerda. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor Tomer Sisley. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actor Tomer Sisley. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members pose. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members pose. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 5月 15日 星期五
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
