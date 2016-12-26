版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 26日 星期一 09:45 BJT

George Michael: 1963-2016

Singer George Michael performs "Living For The City" during the VH1 Honors Awards concert April 10, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Berlin September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 16, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2012年 8月 13日 星期一
Singer George Michael arrives for the premiere of "Sleuth" at the Odeon Cinema in London's Leicester Square November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / 2007年 11月 19日 星期一
George Michael performs during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2007年 6月 10日 星期日
British singer George Michael is escorted out of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in London, August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2012年 8月 13日 星期一
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2012年 9月 5日 星期三
George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, northern England, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2012年 8月 13日 星期一
Paul McCartney and George Michael (L) perform at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti (L) performs with British pop singer George Michael during a "Pavarotti & Friends " concert in Modena June 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
French designer Agnes B (L) holds high the special MTV "Free Your Mind" award given to the environmental group GREENPEACE during the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony at the Zenith concert hall as George Michael (R) looks on , November 23, 1995. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / 2009年 5月 11日 星期一
Princess Diana chats with singer George Michael before the start of the Concert of Hope at Wembley Arena in London to mark World AIDS Day December 1, 1993. To the immediate left of George Michael is singer K.D.Lang of Canada, and to the right Mick Hucknall of Simply Red. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 5月 8日 星期五
