Mourning George Michael
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Gormore
A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain Decemore
A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Gorinmore
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REmore
Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michamore
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERmore
A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERSmore
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/more
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
George Michael: 1963-2016
British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died at his home in England at the age of 53..
