版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 21:05 BJT

Mourning George Michael

Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Gormore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
1 / 15
A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain Decemore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 15
A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Gorinmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
3 / 15
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 15
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 15
A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 15
Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michamore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 15
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 15
People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 15
The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 15
A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 15
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 15
A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 星期二
A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 15
A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
14 / 15
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 星期一
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
George Michael: 1963-2016

George Michael: 1963-2016

下一个

George Michael: 1963-2016

George Michael: 1963-2016

British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died at his home in England at the age of 53..

2016年 12月 26日
Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Miss Puerto Rico wins Miss World

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle is named Miss World 2016.

2016年 12月 21日
Golden Globes nominations

Golden Globes nominations

Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards are announced in Beverly Hills.

2016年 12月 13日
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

2016年 12月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐