Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016

Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Chewbacca, the eight-foot tall, 200 year-old "wookie" character from "Star Wars," gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue June 7, 1997 upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher (L), who played Princess Leia Organa in the same movie. REUTERS/Stringer

Chewbacca, the eight-foot tall, 200 year-old "wookie" character from "Star Wars," gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue June 7, 1997 upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Carrie Fisher (L), who played Princess Leia Organa in the same movie. REUTERS/Stringer
Director and writer of "Star Wars" George Lucas (C) poses with cast members Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill along with characters "Darth Vader" (L) "3CPO" (in gold) "R2D2" (short robot) and "Chewbacca" (background) during the premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" in Los Angeles January 18, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Director and writer of "Star Wars" George Lucas (C) poses with cast members Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill along with characters "Darth Vader" (L) "3CPO" (in gold) "R2D2" (short robot) and "Chewbacca" (background) during the premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" in Los Angeles January 18, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Carrie Fisher waves as she arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Carrie Fisher waves as she arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carrie Fisher introduces her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, as the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Carrie Fisher introduces her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, as the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actors Carrie Fisher and Domhnall Gleeson pose after presenting the award for Best film not in the English language at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actors Carrie Fisher and Domhnall Gleeson pose after presenting the award for Best film not in the English language at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Carrie Fisher (L) presents George Lucas (R) with the outstanding special class animated program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Carrie Fisher (L) presents George Lucas (R) with the outstanding special class animated program for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" award, during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Carrie Fisher arrives for the premiere of her new film "Sorority Row" in Hollywood, California September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Carrie Fisher arrives for the premiere of her new film "Sorority Row" in Hollywood, California September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Harrison Ford (R) and actress Carrie Fisher pose with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, during the 11th annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Harrison Ford (R) and actress Carrie Fisher pose with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, during the 11th annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Elizabeth Taylor poses with screenwriter Carrie Fisher during a photo opportunity at the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLADD) Awards Dinner April 15, 2000 in Los Angeles after Fisher presented Taylor with the organizations Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Elizabeth Taylor poses with screenwriter Carrie Fisher during a photo opportunity at the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLADD) Awards Dinner April 15, 2000 in Los Angeles after Fisher presented Taylor with the organizations Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997 as she poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997 as she poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Carrie Fisher (L), one of the stars of the film "Star Wars" arrives with actress Sharon Stone during the premiere of "Star Wars Special Editon" January 18, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Carrie Fisher (L), one of the stars of the film "Star Wars" arrives with actress Sharon Stone during the premiere of "Star Wars Special Editon" January 18, 1997 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
