版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六 01:30 BJT

Men's Fashion Week in London

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London. REUTERS/Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 24
A model is styled backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model is styled backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 24
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 24
A model poses backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model poses backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model poses backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 24
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
A model presents a creation at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 24
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 24
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 24
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 24
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 24
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 24
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 24
A model is photographed backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is photographed backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model is photographed backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Debbie and Carrie together

Debbie and Carrie together

下一个

Debbie and Carrie together

Debbie and Carrie together

Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies including "Singin' in the Rain," died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress...

2016年 12月 29日
Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016

Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights,...

2016年 12月 28日
Mourning George Michael

Mourning George Michael

Fans pay tribute to the British pop icon who died on Christmas Day.

2016年 12月 27日
George Michael: 1963-2016

George Michael: 1963-2016

British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died at his home in England at the age of 53..

2016年 12月 26日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐