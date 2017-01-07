版本:
Nightclub tribute to George Michael

A dancer wears a George Michael mask at a tribute night event in his honor, in London, Britain, January 6, 2017. Hundreds of devoted fans gathered at a party in central London on Friday night to pay tribute to George Michael, after the double Grammy-award winning singer died on Christmas Day. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A dancer wears a George Michael mask at a tribute night event in his honor, in London, Britain, January 6, 2017. Hundreds of devoted fans gathered at a party in central London on Friday night to pay tribute to George Michael, after the double Grammy-award winning singer died on Christmas Day. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. With a live band playing the ex-Wham! singer's hits in the backdrop, fans young and old thronged the dancefloor of Soho's Tropicana Beach Club, its name inspired by the 1983 Wham! single "Club Tropicana." REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. With a live band playing the ex-Wham! singer's hits in the backdrop, fans young and old thronged the dancefloor of Soho's Tropicana Beach Club, its name inspired by the 1983 Wham! single "Club Tropicana." REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people," said club manager Anthony Knight. "However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it to the weekend so they had time to travel in," he said, adding that people had travelled in from Greece, Italy, Vienna, Germany and the United States to attend. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people," said club manager Anthony Knight. "However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it to the weekend so they had time to travel in," he said, adding that people had travelled in from Greece, Italy, Vienna, Germany and the United States to attend. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A dancer joins fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. As barmen in straw hats poured drinks for the partygoers in booths with thatched roofing, a cohort of muscular men wearing nothing but shiny red boxers and George Michael masks made their way through the crowd, posing for the occasional selfie. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A dancer joins fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. As barmen in straw hats poured drinks for the partygoers in booths with thatched roofing, a cohort of muscular men wearing nothing but shiny red boxers and George Michael masks made their way through the crowd, posing for the occasional selfie. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael celebrate his music at a tribute night event. "I'd much rather be here saying 'I can't believe George just won an Oscar' or 'George just did this'," said the event's host Julian Bennett, who was a friend of the late singer. "I think we go through life thinking people are indestructible, but unfortunately they're not and 2016 is proof of that." REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael celebrate his music at a tribute night event. "I'd much rather be here saying 'I can't believe George just won an Oscar' or 'George just did this'," said the event's host Julian Bennett, who was a friend of the late singer. "I think we go through life thinking people are indestructible, but unfortunately they're not and 2016 is proof of that." REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. In one dedicated corner of the club, fans stuck sticky notes of tribute to the "Careless Whisper" singer on a wall. "Childhood soundtrack, foundation of friendships, lonely days, joyful dances, cheesy sing alongs - all scream George. Lovely, genuine, funny man of ours. Lots of love," one note read. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. In one dedicated corner of the club, fans stuck sticky notes of tribute to the "Careless Whisper" singer on a wall. "Childhood soundtrack, foundation of friendships, lonely days, joyful dances, cheesy sing alongs - all scream George. Lovely, genuine, funny man of ours. Lots of love," one note read. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A video of the late George Michael is played during a tribute night event. Amrit Sagoo, 40, dressed in the uniform of a policeman was among the early entrants to the club. "As a gay man growing up around a lot of straight men, listening to George Michael gave me a sense of release," he said. "In my deepest, loneliest of times, his music was a source of comfort to me." REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A video of the late George Michael is played during a tribute night event. Amrit Sagoo, 40, dressed in the uniform of a policeman was among the early entrants to the club. "As a gay man growing up around a lot of straight men, listening to George Michael gave me a sense of release," he said. "In my deepest, loneliest of times, his music was a source of comfort to me." REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dancers join fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. While entry to the party was free for guests, donations were collected in aid of three charities the 53-year-old singer supported - Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dancers join fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. While entry to the party was free for guests, donations were collected in aid of three charities the 53-year-old singer supported - Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dancers wear George Michael masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dancers wear George Michael masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
