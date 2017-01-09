Golden Globes fashion
Actress Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Blake Lively. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Drew Barrymore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kristen Bell (L) and Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Laura Dern. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Susan Kelechi Watson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Bernadette Peters. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TV personality Kristin Cavallari. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Writer/director Jill Soloway. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Televison personality Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Judith Light. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Winona Ryder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Gillian Anderson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Zazie Beetz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Anna Chlumsky. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Television personality Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Sunny Pawar. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Claire Foy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fashion designer Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Trace Lysette. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TV personality Jenna Bush Hager. REUTERS/Mike Blake
