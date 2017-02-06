Memorial for Britain's best known clown
A young congregation member dresses up to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Jmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
A clown wears hiw costume as clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honomore
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grmore
A clown holds up an order of service at an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimore
A clown juggles balls at an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Samore
