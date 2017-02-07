Oscar nominees luncheon
Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
Actor Casey Affleck. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Dev Patel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ryan Gosling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Mel Gibson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Viggo Mortensen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Laura Dern. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Matt Damon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Pharrell Williams and producer Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Songwriters Shellback, Justin Timberlake and Max Martin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeff Bridges and wife Susan Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
