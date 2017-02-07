版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 21:40 BJT

Oscar nominees luncheon

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Casey Affleck. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Dev Patel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Ryan Gosling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Mel Gibson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Viggo Mortensen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Laura Dern. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Matt Damon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musician Pharrell Williams and producer Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Songwriters Shellback, Justin Timberlake and Max Martin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jeff Bridges and wife Susan Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

