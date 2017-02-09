版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:50 BJT

amfAR New York Gala

Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Zoe Kravitz arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Zoe Kravitz arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Paris Hilton arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Paris Hilton arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chloe Sevigny arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Chloe Sevigny arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Iman arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Iman arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Naomi Campbell arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Naomi Campbell arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Adriana Lima arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Adriana Lima arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Heidi Klum arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Heidi Klum arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donatella Versace arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Donatella Versace arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jeremy Piven arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Jeremy Piven arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victoria Justice arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Victoria Justice arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alan Cumming arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 星期四
Alan Cumming arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
