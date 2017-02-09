amfAR New York Gala
Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDmore
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcmore
Zoe Kravitz arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Paris Hilton arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chloe Sevigny arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Iman arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Naomi Campbell arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermimore
Adriana Lima arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Heidi Klum arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDmore
Donatella Versace arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDemore
Jeremy Piven arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victoria Justice arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermore
Alan Cumming arrives for amfAR�s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
下一个
Oscar nominees luncheon
Stars come out for the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.
Memorial for Britain's best known clown
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi who died in 1837 and is credited with...
Lady Gaga at halftime
Lady Gaga performs at halftime for Super Bowl LI.
Highlights of the SAG Awards
Memorable moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.