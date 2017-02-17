版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 08:15 BJT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 53
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 53
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 53
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 53
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 53
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage dmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 53
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 53
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 53
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 53
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 53
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 53
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 53
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 53
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 53
Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 53
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 53
Model Ashley Graham presents a creation from Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Ashley Graham presents a creation from Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 星期四
Model Ashley Graham presents a creation from Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 53
Models pose together before The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models pose together before The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
Models pose together before The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 53
The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 53
The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 53
Shoes rest on a shelf before a presentation of Tory Burch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shoes rest on a shelf before a presentation of Tory Burch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
Shoes rest on a shelf before a presentation of Tory Burch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 53
Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 53
A model prepares backstage before Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model prepares backstage before Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 星期三
A model prepares backstage before Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 53
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
24 / 53
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 53
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
26 / 53
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
27 / 53
3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 53
3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 53
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation from Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation from Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation from Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 53
Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 53
Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 53
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
33 / 53
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
34 / 53
A model board is seen backstage before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model board is seen backstage before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
A model board is seen backstage before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
35 / 53
"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down symore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
36 / 53
"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down symore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
37 / 53
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
38 / 53
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
39 / 53
Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 12日 星期日
Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
40 / 53
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
41 / 53
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
42 / 53
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
43 / 53
Models smoke in robes following their appearance at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models smoke in robes following their appearance at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Models smoke in robes following their appearance at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
44 / 53
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
45 / 53
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
46 / 53
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
47 / 53
Kendall Jenner (C) and other models present creations from La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kendall Jenner (C) and other models present creations from La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Kendall Jenner (C) and other models present creations from La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
48 / 53
La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
49 / 53
La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
50 / 53
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
51 / 53
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
52 / 53
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 星期五
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
53 / 53
重播
下一图片集
Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

下一个

Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.

2017年 2月 17日
Trump dominates awards season

Trump dominates awards season

Celebrities talk about racial diversity, inclusion and politics this awards season, often without mentioning President Donald Trump and his policies by name.

2017年 2月 14日
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

2017年 2月 14日
Memorable Oscar quotes

Memorable Oscar quotes

Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.

2017年 2月 13日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐