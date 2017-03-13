Kids Choice Awards
Show host John Cena gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello perform Bad Things. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of Fuller House accepts the Favorite Family TV Show award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Mix performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kevin Hart accepts his Favorite Villain award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Heidi Klum and DJ Khaled present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Cannon performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Power Rangers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena and Nikki Bella. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Miranda Cosgrove. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor John Stamos reacts after accepting the Favorite Family TV Show award with the rest of the cast of Fullermore
Benjamin Flores Jr. and Isabella Moner present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jojo Siwa accepts the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Mix performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani presents Ellen Degeneres with the Favorite Animated Movie award for Finding Dory and Favorite Voimore
Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Noah Cyrus arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Retired NBA basketball player Lamar Odom and his children Destiny and Lamar Jr. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dancer Chloe Lukasiak. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
