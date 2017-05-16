版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 03:00 BJT

Past Oscar hosts

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 23
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 2月 29日 星期一
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 23
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 星期一
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 23
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 星期一
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 23
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2013年 2月 25日 星期一
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 23
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2012年 2月 27日 星期一
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
6 / 23
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2011年 2月 28日 星期一
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
7 / 23
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2010年 3月 9日 星期二
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 23
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 2月 23日 星期一
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
9 / 23
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2008年 2月 25日 星期一
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 23
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2007年 2月 26日 星期一
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
11 / 23
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 3月 17日 星期五
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
12 / 23
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
13 / 23
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gamore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
14 / 23
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 23
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
16 / 23
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 23
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 23
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 星期一
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
19 / 23
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 星期一
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
20 / 23
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 5月 16日 星期六
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
21 / 23
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
22 / 23
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

下一个

Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

A 25-year-old scientist representing the District of Columbia is crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant.

2017年 5月 15日
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

2017年 5月 14日
Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

2017年 5月 13日
Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

2017年 5月 13日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐