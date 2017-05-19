Best of Cannes
Singer Rihanna poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Jessica Chastain poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Li Yuchun poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Tilda Swinton poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director JR jumps as he poses for the screening of "Visages, villages". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses at the photocall for the film "A Pmore
Cast member Lily Collins poses at the photocall for "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with Musician Matthieu Chedid known as M as they pose at the photocall for tmore
Model Bella Hadid poses at the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Takuya Kimura takes a photo as he poses at the photocall for "Mugen no junin" (Blade of the Immortmore
A guest with a tattoo of a camera on her back arrives at the screening of the film "Mugen no junin" (Blade of more
Cast member Soudabeh Beizaee and Nasim Adabi pose at the photocall for "Lerd" (A Man of Integrity). REUTERS/Stmore
Director Takashi Miike poses with cast members Hana Sugisaki and Takuya Kimura at the screening of the film "Mmore
Model Deepika Padukone poses at the screening of "Nelyubov" (Loveless). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore pose before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in compmore
Model Winnie Harlow poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric more
Susan Sarandon poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillmore
Model Emily Ratajkowski poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Smore
Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Lily Donaldson poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Jeanmore
T. J. Miller (L) poses with his wife Kate Gorney before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in competitiomore
Director Takashi Miike poses with cast members Hana Sugisaki and Takuya Kimura during a photocall for the filmmore
Cast members Jaden Michael poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Pmore
Cast member Michelle Williams poses during a photocall for the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stemore
Cast member Jeanne Balibar poses during a photocall for the film "Barbara" in competition for the category "Unmore
Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning pose during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismmore
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage during the opening ceremony and smore
Model Hofit Golan and Victoria Bonya pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismore
Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismaemore
Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses during the opening ceremony and screeningmore
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto pose at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismore
Actress Alice Taglioni poses at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismaelmore
Clotilde Courau poses on the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'more
Jury members Will Smith and Jessica Chastain pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) omore
Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannes Film Festival and Jury members Maren Ade, Jessica more
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
下一个
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Australian Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sydney.
Past Oscar hosts
The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.
Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA
A 25-year-old scientist representing the District of Columbia is crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.