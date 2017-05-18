Chris Cornell: 1964 - 2017
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden arrives on the red carpet for the film "Machine Gun Preacher" during the 36th Tormore
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto, Canada July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blincmore
Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefmore
Tom Morello (L), Chuck D (C) and Chris Cornell perform at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremomore
Soundgarden poses with the Grammy Award they received for Best Metal Performance for "Spoonman" at the 37th Anmore
Audioslave singer Chris Cornell smiles during a sold-out show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casinomore
Chris Cornell looks at his wife Vicky Karayiannis as they arrive for the third annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefmore
Chris Cornell and daughter Toni pose at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bemore
Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive for the 2009 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in honor ofmore
Chris Cornell of Audioslave gives his baby daughter Toni a kiss backstage after the band's live performance atmore
Chris Cornell greets his fans at the MuchMusic television station while promoting his album "Carry On" in Toromore
Audioslave members Brad Wilk (L), singer Chris Cornell and Tom Morello smile during a news conference at Hotelmore
Ann and Nancy Wilson, of Heart, are greeted by musician Chris Cornell during their induction at the 2013 Rock more
Chris Cornell speaks at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. more
Band members of Soundgarden (L-R) Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd pose at the world pmore
