The real 'Twin Peaks'
Sightseers view Snoqualmie Falls, adjacent to the Salish Lodge & Spa which is featured as The Great Northern H
The Northwest Railway Museum, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television series pilot, is pictured i
Twede's Cafe, the location of the Double R Diner in the "Twin Peaks" television series, is seen in North Bend,
Southeast Reing Road, the location of the "Welcome to Twin Peaks" sign in the television series, is pictured i
The log where Laura Palmer's body is discovered is pictured outside the Kiana Lodge, one of the locations for
Reinig Bridge, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television series, spans the Snoqualmie River in Snoq
Snoqualmie Point Park, the park where characters Donna Hayward, James Hurley and Laura Palmer have a picnic in
A mounted deer head is pictured as "Laura's log" is visible through a window at the Kiana Lodge, the filming l
A sign at the the Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn, used as the exterior for the Roadhouse in the "Twin Peaks" tel
A replica of a Twin Peaks Sheriff's patrol car from the "Twin Peaks" television series is pictured outside for
The DirtFish Rally School, formerly the offices of the Snoqualmie Falls Lumber Company and the filming locatio
A bird is pictured on a tree outside the Kiana Lodge, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television ser
