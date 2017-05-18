版本:
The real 'Twin Peaks'

Sightseers view Snoqualmie Falls, adjacent to the Salish Lodge & Spa which is featured as The Great Northern Hotel in the opening sequence of the "Twin Peaks" series, in Snoqualmie, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The Northwest Railway Museum, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television series pilot, is pictured in Snoqualmie, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Twede's Cafe, the location of the Double R Diner in the "Twin Peaks" television series, is seen in North Bend, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Southeast Reing Road, the location of the "Welcome to Twin Peaks" sign in the television series, is pictured in Snoqualmie. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The log where Laura Palmer's body is discovered is pictured outside the Kiana Lodge, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television series, in Poulsbo. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reinig Bridge, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television series, spans the Snoqualmie River in Snoqualmie. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Snoqualmie Point Park, the park where characters Donna Hayward, James Hurley and Laura Palmer have a picnic in the "Twin Peaks" television series pilot, is pictured in Snoqualmie. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A mounted deer head is pictured as "Laura's log" is visible through a window at the Kiana Lodge, the filming location of the Great Northern interiors in the "Twin Peaks" television series, in Poulsbo. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A sign at the the Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn, used as the exterior for the Roadhouse in the "Twin Peaks" television series, is pictured in Fall City. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A replica of a Twin Peaks Sheriff's patrol car from the "Twin Peaks" television series is pictured outside former offices of the Snoqualmie Falls Lumber Company, now the DirtFish Rally School, in Snoqualmie. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The DirtFish Rally School, formerly the offices of the Snoqualmie Falls Lumber Company and the filming location of the Twin Peaks Sheriffs Department, are pictured in Snoqualmie. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A bird is pictured on a tree outside the Kiana Lodge, one of the locations for the "Twin Peaks" television series, in Poulsbo, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

