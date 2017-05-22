版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 21:23 BJT

Billboard red carpet

Celine Dion. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Celine Dion. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Celine Dion. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 39
Singer Halsey. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Halsey. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Singer Halsey. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 39
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 39
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 39
Singer Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Singer Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 39
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 39
Dencia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Dencia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Dencia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 39
DJs Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

DJs Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
DJs Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 39
Mark Cuban. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Mark Cuban. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Mark Cuban. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 39
(L-R) Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Glen Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(L-R) Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Glen Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
(L-R) Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Glen Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 39
(L-R) Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(L-R) Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Steve Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
(L-R) Musicians Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 39
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 39
Z LaLa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Z LaLa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Z LaLa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 39
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 39
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 39
Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 39
Brandi Glenn Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Brandi Glenn Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Brandi Glenn Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 39
Alexandra Daddario. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alexandra Daddario. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Alexandra Daddario. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 39
DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 39
Logan Paul. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Logan Paul. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Logan Paul. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 39
John Legend. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

John Legend. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
John Legend. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 39
Actor Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actor Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Actor Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 39
DJ Diplo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

DJ Diplo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
DJ Diplo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
23 / 39
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
24 / 39
Actor Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actor Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Actor Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
25 / 39
Singer Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Singer Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
26 / 39
Miss America 2017 Saavy Shields. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss America 2017 Saavy Shields. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Miss America 2017 Saavy Shields. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
27 / 39
C.J. Wallace Jr. and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

C.J. Wallace Jr. and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
C.J. Wallace Jr. and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
28 / 39
Prince Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Prince Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Prince Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
29 / 39
Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
30 / 39
Tish Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tish Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Tish Cyrus. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
31 / 39
Co-host Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Co-host Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Co-host Ludacris (L) and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
32 / 39
Julia Michael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Julia Michael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Julia Michael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
33 / 39
Aiden Prince. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Aiden Prince. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Aiden Prince. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
34 / 39
Boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys). REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys). REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys). REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
35 / 39
Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
36 / 39
Ty Dolla Sign. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Ty Dolla Sign. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Ty Dolla Sign. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
37 / 39
Singers Jack Gilinsky (L) and Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singers Jack Gilinsky (L) and Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Singers Jack Gilinsky (L) and Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
38 / 39
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
39 / 39
重播
下一图片集
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

下一个

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

2017年 5月 20日
The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

2017年 5月 19日
Australian Fashion Week

Australian Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Sydney.

2017年 5月 18日
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

2017年 5月 17日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐