Best of Cannes
Actress Diane Kruger, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Aus dem Nichts" (In the Fade). REUTEmore
Director Ruben Ostlund, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "The Square". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jury members Will Smith kisses Agnes Jaoui at the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Roman Polanski and cast members Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner at the screening of "Based on a Truemore
Cast member Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman at a screening of "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green kiss as they pose photocall for the film "Based on a True Story"more
Sailors of the French navy stand on the red carpet during arrivals for "L'Amant double". REUTERS/Regis Duvignamore
Miriam Odemba poses at a screening of the film "Based on a True Story". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jury member actress Fan BingBing poses at the screening of the film "L'Amant double" (Amant Double). REUTERS/Smore
A guest poses at the screening of the film "L'Amant double" (Amant Double). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Uma Thurman, Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannemore
Actor Joaquin Phoenix, best actor award winner for his role in the film "You Were Never Really Here", poses wimore
Cast member Diane Kruger and director Fatih Akin attend attend a news conference for the film "Aus dem Nichts"more
Socialite Paris Hilton and her partner model Chris Zylka pose during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 evenmore
Lindsay Lohan poses during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 event. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning and pose before the screening of the film "The Begumore
Director David Lynch and actor Kyle MacLachlan pose before the screening of the TV series "Twin Peaks". REUTERmore
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall for the film "Good Time". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Igor Bogdanoff and Julie Jardon poses before the screening of the TV series "Twin Peaks". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pemore
Model Tina Kunakey poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Ricardo Darin, Dolores Fonzi and Erica Rivas pose during a photocall for the film "The Summit" (Lmore
Director David Lynch poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Hailey Baldwin poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Izabel Goulart poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jermaine Jackson poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose at a photocall for the TV series "Top more
Director Naomi Kawase (C), cast members Tatsuya Fuji, Masatoshi Nagase, Misuzu Kanno, Ayame Misaki pose duringmore
Actress Diane Kruger poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast Member Elisabeth Moss poses during a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl". REUTERS/more
Actor Benicio del Toro and actress Elle Fanning pose for a family photo with former Cannes festival award winnmore
Actress Nicole Kidman and model Naomi Campbell pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Eva Longoria poses at the screening of The Killing of a Sacred Deer. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast member Celine Sallette at the photocall for the film Nos annees folles (Golden Years). REUTERS/Stephane Mmore
Model Sara Sampaio at the screening of The Killing of a Sacred Deer. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Kim Sae-byuk, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Cho Yun-hee, Kim Min-hee and Director Hong Sang-soo pose the photocalmore
Director John Cameron Mitchell poses with costume designer Sandy Powell and cast members at the screening of Hmore
Singer Rihanna poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Jessica Chastain poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Li Yuchun poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Tilda Swinton poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director JR jumps as he poses for the screening of "Visages, villages". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses at the photocall for the film "A Pmore
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with Musician Matthieu Chedid known as M as they pose at the photocall for tmore
Cast member Soudabeh Beizaee and Nasim Adabi pose at the photocall for "Lerd" (A Man of Integrity). REUTERS/Stmore
Model Deepika Padukone poses at the screening of "Nelyubov" (Loveless). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore pose before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in compmore
Model Winnie Harlow poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric more
Susan Sarandon poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillmore
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
