图片 | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 00:00 BJT

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2012年 10月 6日 星期六
Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2012年 10月 6日 星期六
Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the Palace in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Michel Spingler/Pool

Reuters / 2011年 7月 3日 星期日
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abuse of children after a news conference in Berlin, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2009年 6月 2日 星期二
Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for the screening of "The Ladykillers" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / 2009年 5月 24日 星期日
British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 9月 6日 星期日
Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monaco, actor Kevin Costner and Roger Moore at the pro-celebrity golf tournament at the Monte Carlo golf club September 11, 1999. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2009年 5月 19日 星期二
Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2007年 10月 12日 星期五
Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckingham Palace in London May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 5月 19日 星期四
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at a kindergarten at Trieu Thuan Commune in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, October 28, 2003. Moore was in Vietnam on a five-day trip to promote education and other UNICEF projects. REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Damme's new film, "The Quest," April 20, 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / 2009年 5月 15日 星期五
Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 5月 9日 星期六
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 9月 6日 星期日
