Concert for Manchester
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/viamore
Chris Martin of the Coldplay performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Music fans show off their banner as they arrive. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Volunteer fundraisers pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Robbie Williams performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
下一个
Multiple attacks in London
Attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area of bars and restaurants in what...
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin
Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.
Rare protests rock Morocco
Tensions around the northern Moroccan town of Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to...
Maduro's supporters
In the face of opposition protests on the streets of Venezuela, supporters of President Nicolas Maduro continue to rally around the nation's leader.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.