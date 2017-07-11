Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi
Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Mamore
Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTEmore
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna'more
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted chimore
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
下一个
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
Glastonbury Festival
Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
精选图集
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.
The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers
Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.
China's first aircraft carrier
China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.
Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.
Celebrations in Mosul
Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.
Brazil's battle of the kites
Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico
Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.