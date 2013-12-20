版本:
中国

Cast in wax

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Madame Tussauds employee Keeley Scothern poses with a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Actress Betty White touches the lips of her wax figure during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Close
2 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
3 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The wax figure of singer and actress Selena Gomez is unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Tourist Andrea Johnson, of Tampa, Florida, reacts while posing with the wax figures of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady, Michelle Obama, (L), at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Madame Tussauds employee moves a wax figure of singer Beyonce on display at the international airport in Sydney, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
6 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The Dalai Lama (L) gestures next to a wax figure of himself during a news conference with journalists in Mexico City, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The wax figure of singer Katy Perry (C) is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Close
8 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Guests wave Union Flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgeat the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Tokyo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
9 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A woman adds make-up to Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
10 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Russia's Alex Ovechkin (R), star forward for the Washington Capitals of the NHL, mimics his wax likeness in hockey gear during the unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Washington, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax statue of pop singer Lady Gaga is unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
15 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of Australian actress Nicole Kidman is placed for pictures in front of the Sydney Opera House, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
18 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Orion Hicks-Bey, 3, and his brother Omarion Hicks-Bey, 8, of DC, stand next to a wax figure of Rev Martin Luther King Jr. on display in Washington, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Close
19 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton kisses the wax figure of television personality Kim Kardashian after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Real Madrid and Portugal's national soccer team, poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
21 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Celine Dion wax figure, which was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, is seen in Times Square in New York, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Young women pose next to a wax figure of Britney Spears during a look-a-like contest at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of actor George Clooney which is dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
24 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Singer Carrie Underwood (R) unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
25 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of supermodel and talkshow host Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
26 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

An assistant puts final touches to wax figures of 'The Beatles' during a promotion for a Beatles musical 'All You Need Is Love!' in Berlin, June 26, 2008. The wax figures pictured are L-R: Paul McCartney, Ringo Star, John Lennon and George Harrison. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
27 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
28 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Joe Jonas poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
29 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Actress Paris Hilton (R) looks towards her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, May 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
30 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Tourists look at a wax figure of actress Lindsay Lohan dressed in "prison stripes" on display at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
31 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Wax figures of David (L) and Victoria Beckham (C) are welcomed by a wax figure of President George W. Bush at Madame Tussauds in New York January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
32 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

The latest wax figure of NBA player Yao Ming displays at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong September 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
33 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of English naturalist Charles Darwin is pictured at the Darwin's Evolution Exhibition in the Calouste Gulbenkina Foundation in Lisbon February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
34 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

An artist adjust the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/ Aly Song

Close
35 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of Anne Frank is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, December 19, 2008. Frank wrote her world famous diary after fleeing from Germany to the Netherlands and died aged 15 in a German concentration camp in 1945. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
36 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A wax figure of Adolf Hitler is pictured through a glass screen in a mock bunker at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
37 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A lifelike wax figure of Hillary Clinton is on display at Madame Tussauds in Washington February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
38 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese woman (R) poses next to wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
39 / 40
2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, in this undated handout photograph made available on August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds/Handout

Close
40 / 40

Cast in wax

Cast in wax 分享
重新播放
下一个

Most downloaded songs of 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »