2013年 12月 7日

Celebrity portraits

<p>Actor Mark Wahlberg poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Lone Survivor" in New York December 5, 2013. The film is based on the memoir by former U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell about the 2005 mission "Operation Red Wings" in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Forest Whitaker poses for pictures during a press junket in Los Angeles, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Paris Hilton has her hair fixed as she poses for portraits in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill pose during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>John Goodman and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Kanye West poses for a portrait in New York, May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Robert De Niro poses during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Goldblum poses in Toronto, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Actress Tina Fey poses in New York, April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Penelope Cruz poses in Beverly Hills, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Colin Firth poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Florence Welch, lead singer of British band Florence The Machine, poses for a portrait at MTV in New York, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Tilda Swinton poses in New York, April 29, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Dita Von Teese poses for a portrait in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jared Leto poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Vin Diesel poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Keira Knightley poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin poses in Toronto, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Lily Collins poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Bridges poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Christina Ricci poses for a portrait in Long Beach, April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Russell Brand poses for a portrait in New York, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Director Quentin Tarantino poses in New York, December 16, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Singer Katy Perry poses for a portrait in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a portrait in New York, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Uma Thurman poses in New York, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale poses in Los Angeles, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett poses in Beverly Hills, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Isla Fisher poses in New York, February 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Piven poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Matt Damon poses for a portrait in New York, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Javier Bardem poses in Los Angeles, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Mark Wahlberg poses in Beverly Hills, October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Vera Farmiga poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Zac Efron poses in Marina del Rey, California, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Benicio Del Toro poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal poses in Los Angeles, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>John Cusack poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Paul Rudd poses in Santa Monica, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Clive Owen poses for a portrait in Toronto, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Sienna Miller poses for a portrait at the London Hotel in New York October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Jake Gyllenhaal poses for a portrait in Hollywood, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Liza Minelli sits for a portrait in New York, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Tobey Maguire poses for a portrait in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Actress Helen Mirren poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

