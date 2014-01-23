版本:
Celebrity mugshots

<p>Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department</p>

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

<p>The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout

<p>British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office</p>

British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

<p>Mug shot photo of inmate Phillip Spector, music producer, dated June 5, 2009 and released by the California Department of Corrections June 10, 2009. The photos show Spector without his wigs, worn during his trial. Spector was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on June 5, 2009 from Los Angeles County with a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder, in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections</p>

Mug shot photo of inmate Phillip Spector, music producer, dated June 5, 2009 and released by the California Department of Corrections June 10, 2009. The photos show Spector without his wigs, worn during his trial. Spector was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on June 5, 2009 from Los Angeles County with a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder, in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections

<p>Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19, 2011 and March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Handout/Files</p>

Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19, 2011 and March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Handout/Files

<p>William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and threats to attack her teenage son with a knife. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department</p>

William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and threats to attack her teenage son with a knife. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

<p>Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department</p>

Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

<p>Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department</p>

Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

<p>Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of pop star Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department</p>

Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of pop star Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

<p>Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections</p>

Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections

<p>Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department</p>

Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

<p>William Roberts, also known as rap artist Rick Ross, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana in Louisiana after being caught with one gram of the drug in a hotel room. REUTERS/Shreveport Police department</p>

William Roberts, also known as rap artist Rick Ross, was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana in Louisiana after being caught with one gram of the drug in a hotel room. REUTERS/Shreveport Police department

<p>Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Los Angeles World Airports Police</p>

Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Los Angeles World Airports Police

<p>Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department</p>

Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department

<p>David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24 km) south of state capital Albany, when he failed to turn off his car's high-beam headlights against oncoming traffic, said Schodack Police Chief Bernhard Peter. REUTERS/Schodack Police Department/Handout</p>

David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24 km) south of state capital Albany, when he failed to turn off his car's high-beam headlights against oncoming traffic, said Schodack Police Chief Bernhard Peter. REUTERS/Schodack Police Department/Handout

<p>Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney</p>

Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney

<p>Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police Department</p>

Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police Department

<p>Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office</p>

Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office

<p>Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence in Malibu,California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department</p>

Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Infuence in Malibu,California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department

<p>Actress Jaime Pressly after she was charged with two counts of drunken driving in Santa Monica, California, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Department</p>

Actress Jaime Pressly after she was charged with two counts of drunken driving in Santa Monica, California, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Santa Monica Police Department

<p>Paris Hilton in a booking photo as she began serving a 23-day sentence in Los Angeles for violating probation, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department</p>

Paris Hilton in a booking photo as she began serving a 23-day sentence in Los Angeles for violating probation, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

<p>Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout</p>

Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout

<p>Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriffs Department</p>

Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriffs Department

<p>Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. EUTERS/Handout</p>

Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. EUTERS/Handout

<p>Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout</p>

Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout

<p>Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout</p>

Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout

<p>Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving his 1992 Mercedes-Benz into opposing traffic near his Malibu home. Nolte was cited and released. REUTERS/HO/California Highway Patrol</p>

Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving his 1992 Mercedes-Benz into opposing traffic near his Malibu home. Nolte was cited and released. REUTERS/HO/California Highway Patrol

<p>Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken driving. REUTERS/Glendale California Police Department/Handout</p>

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken driving. REUTERS/Glendale California Police Department/Handout

<p>A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show was released hours later after posting bond. REUTERS/Dekalb Sheriff's Office</p>

A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show was released hours later after posting bond. REUTERS/Dekalb Sheriff's Office

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitian Police/Handout</p>

Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitian Police/Handout

<p>Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is shown in this booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released to Reuters February 15, 2011. Neil turned himself into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday to begin serving his 15 day sentence for a DUI conviction, authorities said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout</p>

Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is shown in this booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released to Reuters February 15, 2011. Neil turned himself into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday to begin serving his 15 day sentence for a DUI conviction, authorities said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout

<p>Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout</p>

Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout</p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout

<p>Actor Randy Quaid is shown in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff booking mug shot released to Reuters April 27, 2010. Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed for a few hours after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill last year. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS</p>

Actor Randy Quaid is shown in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff booking mug shot released to Reuters April 27, 2010. Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed for a few hours after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill last year. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

<p>Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate highway. REUTERS/Vermont State Police/Handout</p>

Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate highway. REUTERS/Vermont State Police/Handout

<p>Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department statement. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout</p>

Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department statement. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout

<p>Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump is shown in this Los Angeles County Sheriff Department booking photograph released August 26, 2009. Stump was arrested in Los Angeles for driving without a license. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout</p>

Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump is shown in this Los Angeles County Sheriff Department booking photograph released August 26, 2009. Stump was arrested in Los Angeles for driving without a license. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Handout

<p>Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout</p>

Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

<p>Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout</p>

Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout

<p>Actor Ryan O'Neal was arrested along with his son Redmond O'Neal for possession of a controlled substance in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department</p>

Actor Ryan O'Neal was arrested along with his son Redmond O'Neal for possession of a controlled substance in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

<p>Dina Lohan, the mother of troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested and charged with drunken driving on the night of September 12, 2013, after she was stopped for speeding in New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police</p>

Dina Lohan, the mother of troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested and charged with drunken driving on the night of September 12, 2013, after she was stopped for speeding in New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police

