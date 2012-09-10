What models eat
A model prepares backstage before the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model prepares backstage before the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Custo Barcelona Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Custo Barcelona Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats while having her hair styled before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model eats while having her hair styled before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. The African Icons show is a compilation show including designers Ozwald Boateng, Gavin Rajah, Tiffany Amber, Tsemaye Binitie and Maki-Oh. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. The African Icons show is a compilation show including designers Ozwald Boateng, Gavin Rajah, Tiffany Amber, Tsemaye Binitie and Maki-Oh. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats a snack backstage at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
A model eats a snack backstage at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
A model eats as she has her hair done backstage before the start of the Naeem Khan Fall 2010 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A model eats as she has her hair done backstage before the start of the Naeem Khan Fall 2010 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A model checks her phone and eats backstage before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model checks her phone and eats backstage before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats as she waits for her make-up to be applied before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz De La Prada women's fall-winter 2007/2008 collection parade during Milan fashion week in Milan February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model eats as she waits for her make-up to be applied before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz De La Prada women's fall-winter 2007/2008 collection parade during Milan fashion week in Milan February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models drink energy drinks before John Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Models drink energy drinks before John Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A model eats an apple at backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model eats an apple at backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Participants eat lunch at the backstage during the MODELS 2009 fashion model audition in Tokyo October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants eat lunch at the backstage during the MODELS 2009 fashion model audition in Tokyo October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model eats while having her make-up applied backstage before the the Dennis Basso fall collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model eats while having her make-up applied backstage before the the Dennis Basso fall collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model eats an apple as she waits for her make-up to be done in the backstage before the start of Love Sex Money Spring/Summer 2008 women collection show during the Milan Fashion Week September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats an apple as she waits for her make-up to be done in the backstage before the start of Love Sex Money Spring/Summer 2008 women collection show during the Milan Fashion Week September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats an orange as she has her hair done before a showing of the Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats an orange as she has her hair done before a showing of the Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Natalia Gaplovska eats edamame as she gets ready to present a creation by designer Geova Rodriguez's Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Natalia Gaplovska eats edamame as she gets ready to present a creation by designer Geova Rodriguez's Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model eats noodles while having her hair done backstage before the Topshop Spring/Summer 2007 collection during the Singapore Fashion Festival in Singapore, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model eats noodles while having her hair done backstage before the Topshop Spring/Summer 2007 collection during the Singapore Fashion Festival in Singapore, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats some pasta during a break at the Pasarela Cibeles Autumn/Winter 07-08 fashion week in Madrid February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model eats some pasta during a break at the Pasarela Cibeles Autumn/Winter 07-08 fashion week in Madrid February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model eats while having her hair done before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats while having her hair done before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model poses backstage before Blumarine Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion week September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A model poses backstage before Blumarine Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion week September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models eat sandwiches as they wait before Gharani Strok's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Models eat sandwiches as they wait before Gharani Strok's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A model eats fruits backstage during the Blugirl's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats fruits backstage during the Blugirl's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats backstage before the Richard Chai Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Richard Chai Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri