Charlie Sheen: A profile
Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Charlie Sheen announces the winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series to actor Jim Parsons for television series "The Big Bang Theory" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Charlie Sheen announces the winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series to actor Jim Parsons for television series "The Big Bang Theory" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen poses as he arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario
Actor Charlie Sheen poses as he arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario
Actor Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen is interviewed as he arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen is interviewed as he arrives for the taping of the television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A large poster at Warner Bros. studios promotes actor Ashton Kutcher (C) in his new role in the TV comedy series "Two and A Half Men" in Burbank, California July 27, 2011. Kutcher replaces actor Charlie Sheen in the series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A large poster at Warner Bros. studios promotes actor Ashton Kutcher (C) in his new role in the TV comedy series "Two and A Half Men" in Burbank, California July 27, 2011. Kutcher replaces actor Charlie Sheen in the series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A poster promoting actor Charlie Sheen's hit comedy series 'Two and A Half Men' is shown at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California January 30, 2011. Sheen has entered rehab, his publicist said on January 28, 2011, a day after being hospitalized following reports of a 36-hour drug and drink-fueled party at his home. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A poster promoting actor Charlie Sheen's hit comedy series 'Two and A Half Men' is shown at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California January 30, 2011. Sheen has entered rehab, his publicist said on January 28, 2011, a day after being hospitalized following reports of a 36-hour drug and drink-fueled party at his home. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen, 44, was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to Aspen Police Department's Community Relations Specialist Stephanie Dasaro. All charges are coupled with a domestic violence component. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen, 44, was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to Aspen Police Department's Community Relations Specialist Stephanie Dasaro. All charges are coupled with a domestic violence component. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout
Actor Charlie Sheen and his wife Brooke Mueller, arrive at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Charlie Sheen and his wife Brooke Mueller, arrive at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Charlie Sheen (L), Jon Cryer (C) and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Charlie Sheen (L), Jon Cryer (C) and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast members of "Two and A Half Men" (L-R) Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast members of "Two and A Half Men" (L-R) Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during the taping of the 2008 "NCLR Alma" awards at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during the taping of the 2008 "NCLR Alma" awards at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Charlie Sheen smiles at the CBS summer press tour party at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, July 15, 2006. Sheen stars in the CBS sit-com "Two and a Half Men". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen smiles at the CBS summer press tour party at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, July 15, 2006. Sheen stars in the CBS sit-com "Two and a Half Men". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of U.S. director Oliver Stone's film 'Platoon' reunites for the film's 20th anniversary during the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2006. From left are actors Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
The cast of U.S. director Oliver Stone's film 'Platoon' reunites for the film's 20th anniversary during the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2006. From left are actors Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Charlie Sheen gestures as he answers a question at the panel for CBS television show Two and A Half Men in Beverly Hills. U.S. actor Charlie Sheen gestures as he answers a question at the panel for CBS television show "Two and A Half Men" at the Television Critic's Association Summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills July 20, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen gestures as he answers a question at the panel for CBS television show Two and A Half Men in Beverly Hills. U.S. actor Charlie Sheen gestures as he answers a question at the panel for CBS television show "Two and A Half Men" at the Television Critic's Association Summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills July 20, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Charlie Sheen and then wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Angeles January 29, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Charlie Sheen and then wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Angeles January 29, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The cast of 'Two and a Half Men,' Charlie Sheen (L) Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer (R) pose back stage after winning the favorite new television comedy series at the 30th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, California January 11, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The cast of 'Two and a Half Men,' Charlie Sheen (L) Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer (R) pose back stage after winning the favorite new television comedy series at the 30th annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, California January 11, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Charlie Sheen makes a gesture of support as he is told by an interviewer about actor Robert DeNiro having prostate cancer, as he arrives at the premiere of his film 'Scary Movie 3' with his then wife and co-star Denise Richards, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2003. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Charlie Sheen makes a gesture of support as he is told by an interviewer about actor Robert DeNiro having prostate cancer, as he arrives at the premiere of his film 'Scary Movie 3' with his then wife and co-star Denise Richards, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2003. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Denise Richards star of the live-action comedy film "Undercover Brother" poses with actor Charlie Sheen as they arrive for the film's premiere in Los Angeles, May 30, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Denise Richards star of the live-action comedy film "Undercover Brother" poses with actor Charlie Sheen as they arrive for the film's premiere in Los Angeles, May 30, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen holds his Golden Globe after winning in the of best actor in a television musical or comedy for Spin City at the 59th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 20, 2002. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Charlie Sheen holds his Golden Globe after winning in the of best actor in a television musical or comedy for Spin City at the 59th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 20, 2002. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Actor Charlie Sheen is shown in this undated publicity photograph. REUTERS/Handout
Actor Charlie Sheen is shown in this undated publicity photograph. REUTERS/Handout
Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X," at the [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] in Beverly Hills, April 27, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X," at the [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] in Beverly Hills, April 27, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Charlie Sheen and his then wife model Donna Peele (L) talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebration for the newest Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills September 17, 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Charlie Sheen and his then wife model Donna Peele (L) talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebration for the newest Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills September 17, 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Charlie Sheen, paying a visit to Washington's Planet Holywood restaurant, holds up the "White House" pass he used in the filming of the movie "The Shadow Conspiracy" July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Charlie Sheen, paying a visit to Washington's Planet Holywood restaurant, holds up the "White House" pass he used in the filming of the movie "The Shadow Conspiracy" July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Actors Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen,share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood restaurant May 17, 1993. REUTERS/Handout
Actors Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen,share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood restaurant May 17, 1993. REUTERS/Handout
Actor Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame September 23, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame September 23, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer