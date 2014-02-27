Memorable Oscar fashion
Helena Bonham Carter, Annette Bening and Sharon Stone arriving at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/more
Helena Bonham Carter, Annette Bening and Sharon Stone arriving at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Staff
Cate Blanchett in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lopez in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Chastain in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Amore
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristin Stewart in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kristin Stewart in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Quenzhane Wallis in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Quenzhane Wallis in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olivia Munn in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Munn in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miley Cyrus in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Miley Cyrus in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Penelope Cruz in 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Penelope Cruz in 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Halle Berry in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Halle Berry in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Uma Thurman in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Uma Thurman in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Michelle Williams in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michelle Williams in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Heidi Klum in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Heidi Klum in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bjork in 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Bjork in 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Julia Roberts in 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Julia Roberts in 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Hilary Swank in 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hilary Swank in 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keira Knightley in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keira Knightley in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diane Keaton in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Diane Keaton in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Charlize Theronin 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Charlize Theronin 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Nicole Kidman in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nicole Kidman in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Marisa Tomei in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Marisa Tomei in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Oprah Winfrey in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Oprah Winfrey in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Beyonce in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Sandra Bullock in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sandra Bullock in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Liv Tyler in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Liv Tyler in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Angelina Jolie in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Angelina Jolie in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marion Cotillard in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marion Cotillard in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Renee Zellweger in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Renee Zellweger in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Jennifer Lopez in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Kate Winslet in 2005. REUTERS/John Schults
Kate Winslet in 2005. REUTERS/John Schults
Salma Hayek in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Salma Hayek in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Anne Hathaway in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anne Hathaway in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faith Hill in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Faith Hill in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Diablo Cody in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Diablo Cody in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jodie Foster in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jodie Foster in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Memorable Oscar quotes
Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.
Milan Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Milan.
BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.