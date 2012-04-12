版本:
Supermodels: Then and now

Claudia Schiffer wearing Salvatore Ferragamo in 1995. REUTERS/File

Claudia Schiffer wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Claudia Schiffer wearing Helmut Lang in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Claudia Schiffer wearing Chanel in 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Claudia Schiffer at a Chanel show in 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Naomi Campbell wearing Mario Valentino in 1993.

Naomi Campbell wearing Dolce and Gabbana in 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Naomi Campbell posing for the Pirelli campaign. REUTERS/Handout

Naomi Campbell during London Fashion Week in 2002. REUTERS/File

Naomi Campbell in New York in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Naomi Campbell wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Carla Bruni wearing Blumarine in 1996. REUTERS/File

Carla Bruni wearing Yves St. Laurent in 1995. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Carla Bruni modelling for Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

Carla Bruni wearing Gai Mattiolo in 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto

Carla Bruni wearing Yves Saint Laurent in 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in Johannesburg in 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Gisele Bundchen wearing Morumbi in 2000. REUTERS/File

Gisele Bundchen wearing Gianni Versace in 2000. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gisele Bundchen models a bikini in 2001. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gisele Bundchen in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gisele Bundchen wearing Hope Lingerie in 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Tyra Banks on the red carpet in 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2005. REUTERS/File

Tyra Banks in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tyra Banks in Los Angeles in 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1994. REUTERS/File

Cindy Crawford wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2002. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Cindy Crawford in Los Angeles in 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

Cindy Crawford in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cindy Crawford in New York in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Kate Moss wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell

Kate Moss wearing Chanel in 1996. REUTERS/File

Kate Moss in London in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Kate Moss waering Lainey Keogh in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Kate Moss in London in 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Heidi Klum on the red carpet in 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Heidi Klum during the New York Fashion Week in 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week in 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Supermodel Elle Macpherson in 1995. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Elle MacPherson in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Elle MacPherson in 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Elle MacPherson in Geneva in 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Eva Herzigova wearing Christian Dior in 1997. REUTERS/File

Eva Herzigova wearing Blumarine in 2002. REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez

Eva Herzigova at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. REUTERS/Laurent Emmmanuel/pool

Eva Herzigova wearing Adriana Degreas in 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Linda Evangelista during a news conference in 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

Linda Evangelista in Sydney in 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Linda Evangelista at a a charity event in 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Linda Evangelista in 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

