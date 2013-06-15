Celebrity dads
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in Nmore
Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. Rmore
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Bishop arrive at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn before an NBA game in Los Angeles, Novemore
David Beckham sits courtside with his sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn before an NBA game in Los Angeles, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10more
Morgan Freeman poses at the premiere of "Oblivion" with his daughter Morgana Freeman in Hollywood, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013.more
Bono and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for their movie "After Earth" more
Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith hug each other during a promotional event for their movie "After Earth" at Tokyo Skytree Town in Tokyo, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REmore
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/more
Andy Garcia with his son Andres and daughters Daniella and Dominik in Beverly Hills, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Wayne Gretzky arrives with his children at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire more
Wayne Gretzky arrives with his children at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, Februarmore
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their son Egypt Daoud Dean during the NBA All-Star weekend in Houston, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angemore
Director Spike Lee with actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Michael during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hugh Hefner and son Cooper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, October 13, 2011. REUTERmore
Hugh Hefner and son Cooper at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angelmore
Michael J. Fox poses with his wife Tracy Pollan and their twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in Los Angeles, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in more
Miley Cyrus hugs her father singer Billy Ray Cyrus during a performance on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York, April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lumore
Dustin Hoffman strokes his son's hair as they watch an game iin Los Angeles, December 7, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mmore
Tony Bennett and his daughter Antonia arrive at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his son Justin at an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him more
Singer John Fogerty performs at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills with son Shane backing him up on guitar, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett kisses his wife Brandi and their daughter as they watch the Slam Dunk contestmore
Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett kisses his wife Brandi and their daughter as they watch the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka pose at the Trump Soho Hotel, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinalmore
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka pose at the Trump Soho Hotel, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
Chris Rock holds his daughter Zahra Savannah in Los Angeles, October 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor and director Ron Howard enjoys a game between the New Jersey Nets and the Chicago Bulls with his son more
Actor and director Ron Howard enjoys a game between the New Jersey Nets and the Chicago Bulls with his son and daughter in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards imore
Denzel Washington and daughter Olivia present the final award for Best Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Jumore
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and daughter Bianca Bree arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (MTV-ARRIVALS)
Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Anmore
Producer Russell Simmons accepts an award accompanied by his daughters Aoki Lee and Ming Lee at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebinemore
Director Spike Lee and his son watch an NBA game in New York, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTmore
Jack Nicholson and his daughter Lorraine Broussard watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland pose at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 25, 2009.more
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland pose at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nmore
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sistine watch an NBA game in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
