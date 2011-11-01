版本:
中国

Celebrity style: Kim Kardashian

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian poses with a milkshake during a news conference in Dubai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian poses with a milkshake during a news conference in Dubai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
3 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Kim Kardashian reacts while watching the Abbey Dawn New York Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Actress Kim Kardashian reacts while watching the Abbey Dawn New York Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kendall (2nd L) and Kylie Jenner (2nd R) pose with their sisters Khloe Kardashian (L), Kim Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kendall (2nd L) and Kylie Jenner (2nd R) pose with their sisters Khloe Kardashian (L), Kim Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of "Unknown" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of "Unknown" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses at the gala for the opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses at the gala for the opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of "Unknown" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of "Unknown" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality star Kim Kardashian arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality star Kim Kardashian arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives on the pink carpet and poses for photographers prior to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives on the pink carpet and poses for photographers prior to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
13 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of the film "Obsessed" in New York, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of the film "Obsessed" in New York, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian greets fans as she appears on stage during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian greets fans as she appears on stage during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2011 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2011 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after party following the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian poses at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after party following the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian walks the runway during the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fall 2010 show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian walks the runway during the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fall 2010 show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Hollywood, California January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Hollywood, California January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrives at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrives at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses as she arrives at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses as she arrives at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 5, 2011 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality star Kim Kardashian arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality star Kim Kardashian arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
22 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the E! 20th Birthday Celebrating Two Decades of Pop Culture, in West Hollywood, California, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the E! 20th Birthday Celebrating Two Decades of Pop Culture, in West Hollywood, California, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
23 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian arrives for the premiere of "National Lampoon Presents One, Two, Many" in Los Angeles April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian arrives for the premiere of "National Lampoon Presents One, Two, Many" in Los Angeles April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality television star Kim Kardashian leaves the Town Lift, site of gifting suites, at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality television star Kim Kardashian leaves the Town Lift, site of gifting suites, at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian models a 22 karat princess cut diamond ring during the launch of the Michael Hill Jeweller's Ultimate Engagement Ring Search for the World's Best Couple in Toronto October 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian models a 22 karat princess cut diamond ring during the launch of the Michael Hill Jeweller's Ultimate Engagement Ring Search for the World's Best Couple in Toronto October 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
26 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality show star Kim Kardashian arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Clement

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Reality show star Kim Kardashian arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Close
27 / 28
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Chelsea Paint The Town Blue party in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Chelsea Paint The Town Blue party in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
28 / 28

Celebrity style: Kim Kardashian

Celebrity style: Kim Kardashian 分享
重新播放
下一个

Moscow Fashion Week

Moscow Fashion Week
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »