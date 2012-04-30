版本:
Celebrity birthdays in May

<p>May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

May 2 - David Beckham turns 37. Soccer player David Beckham attends a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Baron/Pool

<p>May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

May 5 - Chris Brown turns 23. Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers </p>

May 6 - George Clooney turns 51. Actor George Clooney smiles before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

<p>May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

May 8 - Enrique Iglesias turns 37. Spanish pop singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias performs at the Isle of MTV music concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, Malta June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

May 9 - Billy Joel turns 63. Six-time Grammy award winner Billy Joel performs for the first time in Johannesburg October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan</p>

May 12 - Emilio Estevez turns 50. Emilio Estevez poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Way" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

<p>May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

May 13 - Stephen Colbert turns 48. Comedian Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. The Time 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the last year complied by Time Magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

May 14 - Cate Blanchett turns 43. Cast member Cate Blanchett attends a news conference for the film "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 17 - Bill Paxton turns 57. Cast member Bill Paxton poses at the premiere of the HBO original series "Big Love" at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

May 18 - Tina Fey turns 42. Actress Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 20 - Cher turns 66. Cast member Cher poses at the premiere of "Burlesque" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

May 22 - Naomi Campbell turns 42. Model Naomi Campbell attends the presentation of the Louis Vuitton luxury travelling case for the World Cup trophy in Paris June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

May 25 - Mike Myers turns 49. Actor Mike Myers smiles at the AFI "Night at the Movies" event at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

May 26 - Helena Bonham Carter turns 46. Actress Helena Bonham Carter poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

May 28 - Kylie Minogue turns 44. Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles fundraiser in Los Angeles October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

May 29 - Noel Gallagher turns 45. Musician Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis stands for a portrait in New York November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

May 30 - Cee Lo Green turns 38. Singer Cee Lo Green performs at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

May 31 - Clint Eastwood turns 82. Actor Clint Eastwood attends the trophy ceremony for the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

