Celebrities in wax
Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New Yomore
Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds Wax Musmore
Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A wax figure of Lady Gaga after its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, December 9, 2010. more
A wax figure of Lady Gaga after its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Sofia Vergara poses for photographers with a wax likeness of herself during an unveiling at Madame more
Actress Sofia Vergara poses for photographers with a wax likeness of herself during an unveiling at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are seen at the observation deck of the Sydney more
Madame Tussauds wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are seen at the observation deck of the Sydney Tower Eye in central Sydney, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax mmore
Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
A man looks at a wax figure of actor Johnny Depp at the opening of Madame Tussauds in Vienna March 31, 2011more
A man looks at a wax figure of actor Johnny Depp at the opening of Madame Tussauds in Vienna March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after smore
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after seeing it for the first time on his talk show in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift smiles as she poses with her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussaudsmore
Taylor Swift smiles as she poses with her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nicolas Cage stands next to his figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Pmore
Nicolas Cage stands next to his figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
Visitors pose for a photograph with a wax figure of British actor Robert Pattinson in a VIP section of Madamore
Visitors pose for a photograph with a wax figure of British actor Robert Pattinson in a VIP section of Madame Tussauds London, after being installed for the first time, in London, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds London
Helen Mirren poses for photographers next to her wax model at Madame Tussauds in London May 11, 2010. REUTEmore
Helen Mirren poses for photographers next to her wax model at Madame Tussauds in London May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Heidi Klum presents her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds wax figure cabinet in Berlin January 25, 2010. REmore
Heidi Klum presents her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds wax figure cabinet in Berlin January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wax figures of Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New Yormore
Wax figures of Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Sean "Diddy" Combs touches his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Shannomore
Sean "Diddy" Combs touches his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People pose next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai, more
People pose next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of George Clooney, dressed in a Santa Claus more
Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of George Clooney, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin, December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Wax works of David Beckham and his wife Victoria appear as Joseph and Mary, with Australian singer Kylie Mimore
Wax works of David Beckham and his wife Victoria appear as Joseph and Mary, with Australian singer Kylie Minogue as the angel in a celebrity nativity scene at Madame Tussauds London, December 7, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid PKM/MD
Carrie Underwood unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan Mmore
Carrie Underwood unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
William Shatner poses as he unveils a wax figure of himself as character Captain James T. Kirk from the "Stmore
William Shatner poses as he unveils a wax figure of himself as character Captain James T. Kirk from the "Star Trek" television series at Madame Tussauds Hollywood November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sit on display at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York, Julymore
Wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sit on display at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York, July 26, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A sculptor poses with a wax figure of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at Madame Tussauds in Londmore
A sculptor poses with a wax figure of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at Madame Tussauds in London June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywmore
The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A wax figure of Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Bremore
A wax figure of Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Celine Dion stands next to her figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Pamore
Celine Dion stands next to her figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris May 22, 2008. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
An artist brushes the face of wax figure of actress and singer Marlene Dietrich at the site of Madame Tussamore
An artist brushes the face of wax figure of actress and singer Marlene Dietrich at the site of Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Berlin, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Director Quentin Tarantino poses next to his wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywomore
Director Quentin Tarantino poses next to his wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The wax figure of late pop star Michael Jackson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 27, 200more
The wax figure of late pop star Michael Jackson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Mamore
A sculptor puts the finishing touches to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, in the Madame Tussauds studio in London, August, 10, 2007. REUTERS/Madame Tussauds
An artist adjusts the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Musemore
An artist adjusts the hair on a wax model of mathematician Albert Einstein at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in Shanghai April 28, 2006. REUTERS/File
Wax figures of Prince William and Prince Harry at the statues' unveiling ceremony at the Madame Tussaud Waxmore
Wax figures of Prince William and Prince Harry at the statues' unveiling ceremony at the Madame Tussaud Wax Museum in Amsterdam April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wamore
A Chinese boy poses next to wax statue of pop star Madonna at the opening day of the new Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
A wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, Chinamore
A wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
