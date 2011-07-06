版本:
Chanel under the stars

2011年 7月 6日 星期三

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

