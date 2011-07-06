版本:
中国

Celebrity sightings

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

British actress Emma Watson who plays Hermione in the Harry Potter series of films, poses for photographers outside the St Pancras Hotel in London July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

British actress Emma Watson who plays Hermione in the Harry Potter series of films, poses for photographers outside the St Pancras Hotel in London July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. singer Lady Gaga listens to a question during a news conference in Taipei July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. singer Lady Gaga listens to a question during a news conference in Taipei July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
2 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
3 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Cast member Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Cast member Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. actor Brad Pitt (L) is seen during a brief break in filming of World War Z in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. actor Brad Pitt (L) is seen during a brief break in filming of World War Z in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
6 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Actor Jim Carrey visits the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cuzco, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andina/Handout

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Actor Jim Carrey visits the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cuzco, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andina/Handout

Close
7 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. actor John Malkovich poses for photographers as he arrives at the 46th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary July 6, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. actor John Malkovich poses for photographers as he arrives at the 46th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary July 6, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
8 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

British actress Judi Dench poses for photographers after receiving the Crystal Globe Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at the opening ceremony of the 46th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary July 1, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

British actress Judi Dench poses for photographers after receiving the Crystal Globe Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at the opening ceremony of the 46th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary July 1, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
9 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during her "Number Ones - Up Close and Personal" tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during her "Number Ones - Up Close and Personal" tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. musician Prince performs for the first time in Britain since 2007 at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. musician Prince performs for the first time in Britain since 2007 at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
11 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Mexican guitarist Carlos Santana (L) and British guitarist John McLaughlin perform onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Mexican guitarist Carlos Santana (L) and British guitarist John McLaughlin perform onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
12 / 13
2011年 7月 7日 星期四

British singer Elton John performs during his concert in Istanbul July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

British singer Elton John performs during his concert in Istanbul July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
13 / 13

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings 分享
重新播放
下一个

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »