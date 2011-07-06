Celebrity sightings
British actress Emma Watson who plays Hermione in the Harry Potter series of films, poses for photographers outside the St Pancras Hotel in London July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. singer Lady Gaga listens to a question during a news conference in Taipei July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. actor Brad Pitt (L) is seen during a brief break in filming of World War Z in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Actor Jim Carrey visits the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cuzco, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andina/Handout
U.S. actor John Malkovich poses for photographers as he arrives at the 46th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary July 6, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
British actress Judi Dench poses for photographers after receiving the Crystal Globe Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at the opening ceremony of the 46th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary July 1, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
U.S. singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during her "Number Ones - Up Close and Personal" tour at the Royal Albert Hall in London June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. musician Prince performs for the first time in Britain since 2007 at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Mexican guitarist Carlos Santana (L) and British guitarist John McLaughlin perform onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
British singer Elton John performs during his concert in Istanbul July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
