On stage

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Singer Willy Rodriguez of Puerto Rico band Cultura Profetica performs during a concert in the "Rock al Parque" music festival in Bogota July 3, 2011. REUTERS / Fredy Builes

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Dancers of the Alvin Ailey dance company perform during a press show at the Stanislavsky Music Theater in Moscow June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. singer Skip Greer of Dead Kennedys performs during a concert in the "Rock al Parque" music festival in Bogota July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Members of the Vienna State Opera Ballet (Wiener Staatsopernballett) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of "Nureyev Gala" at the State Opera in Vienna June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Big Sean performs at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Shah Rukh Khan (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Bono, lead singer of Irish band U2, performs with The Edge (L) and Larry Mullen (R) on the third day of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Members of China's Cirque Du Chengdu perform during the "Ilusiones de un nino duende" show in Bogota June 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Panamanian singer Ruben Blades performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

People attend a free concert with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Simon Bolivar Youth Symphonic Orchestra during as part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of independence in Caracas July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Dancers perform in "00.00-00.01" by mavinkhooDance during the Malta Arts Festival in Floriana, outside Valletta, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

U.S. blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Swedish band Teddybears performs at the Peace and Love festival in Borlange July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

A dancer performs at The White-Haired Girl ballet in the Shanghai City Theatre June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Ukrainian actress Ira Melkonyan performs in "White Sea" by the rubberbodies theatre collective at St James Cavalier Centre for Creativity in Valletta, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Lil Wayne performs "I'm On One" at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Dutch music producer and DJ Afrojack performs during the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Brian

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Musician Jimmy Stafford of the U.S. band Train performs on stage during the Donauinselfest (or Danube Island Festival) in Vienna June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2011年 7月 7日 星期四

Alison Krauss performs at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

