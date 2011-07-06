On stage
Singer Willy Rodriguez of Puerto Rico band Cultura Profetica performs during a concert in the "Rock al Parque" music festival in Bogota July 3, 2011. REUTERS / Fredy Builes
Dancers of the Alvin Ailey dance company perform during a press show at the Stanislavsky Music Theater in Moscow June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
U.S. singer Skip Greer of Dead Kennedys performs during a concert in the "Rock al Parque" music festival in Bogota July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Members of the Vienna State Opera Ballet (Wiener Staatsopernballett) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of "Nureyev Gala" at the State Opera in Vienna June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Big Sean performs at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shah Rukh Khan (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bono, lead singer of Irish band U2, performs with The Edge (L) and Larry Mullen (R) on the third day of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of China's Cirque Du Chengdu perform during the "Ilusiones de un nino duende" show in Bogota June 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Panamanian singer Ruben Blades performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
People attend a free concert with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Simon Bolivar Youth Symphonic Orchestra during as part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of independence in Caracas July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Dancers perform in "00.00-00.01" by mavinkhooDance during the Malta Arts Festival in Floriana, outside Valletta, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
U.S. blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during their concert in Toronto July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Swedish band Teddybears performs at the Peace and Love festival in Borlange July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
A dancer performs at The White-Haired Girl ballet in the Shanghai City Theatre June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ukrainian actress Ira Melkonyan performs in "White Sea" by the rubberbodies theatre collective at St James Cavalier Centre for Creativity in Valletta, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Lil Wayne performs "I'm On One" at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dutch music producer and DJ Afrojack performs during the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Musician Jimmy Stafford of the U.S. band Train performs on stage during the Donauinselfest (or Danube Island Festival) in Vienna June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alison Krauss performs at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
