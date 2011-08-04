Style file

版本:
2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Singer Katy Perry poses for a portrait in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Mexican actress Fernanda Romero arrives at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival special screening of "Without Men" during the Maya Indie film series in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Cast member Olivia Wilde poses at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Cast member Freida Pinto poses at the premiere of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Ana de la Reguera arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures motion picture "Cowboys & Aliens" in conjunction with Comic Con in San Diego, California July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Angelina Jolie (L) and Brad Pitt arrive on the red carpet on the final night of the 17th Sarajevo Film Festival July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D" premiere in Los Angeles, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Calista Flockhart, wife of Actor Harrison Ford, arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures motion picture "Cowboys & Aliens", in conjunction with Comic Con in San Diego, California July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 2011 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival special screening of "Without Men" during the Maya Indie film series in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Spain's Princess Letizia leaves the yacht club during the second day of the 30th Copa del Rey yacht race in Palma de Mallorca August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Cast member Anna Paquin from HBO's series 'True Blood' takes tot the stage for a panel discussion during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Cast member Leslie Mann poses at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection by Danish fashion house Trash Couture at the old Radio House during Copenhagen Fashion Week August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones attends the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Nina Dobrev arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures motion picture "Cowboys & Aliens" in conjunction with Comic Con in San Diego, California July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Yvonne Strahovski attends the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Cast member Maria Bello answers a question during the NBC Universal session for "Prime Suspect" at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Olivia Munn arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures motion picture "Cowboys & Aliens", in conjunction with Comic Con in San Diego, California July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Gillian Jacobs attends the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain's girlfriend Japanese-Argentine model Jessica Michibata arrives for the third practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

