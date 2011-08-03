Celebrity sightings
Cast member Olivia Wilde poses at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. actor Jesse Eisenberg (L) holds a basket of vegetables as he talks with cast member Alec Baldwin during the shooting of the movie "The Bop Decameron" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the Campo de' Fiori square in Rome, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Cast member Gillian Anderson attends the encore session for "Moby Dick" at the Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Usher poses for photographers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, August 1, 2011. Usher rang the opening bell in honor of MTV's 30th birthday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olympic speed skater Allison Baver prepares for a photo shoot with ESPN The Magazine in New York, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jamie Fine
Cast members James Franco and Freida Pinto pose at the premiere of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis pose to promote their new film "Friends with Benefits" in Berlin, July 29, 2011. The movie directed by Will Gluck opens in German cinemas on September 8. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actor Rupert Grint poses at the premiere of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member of the HBO series 'Entourage' Adrian Grenier uses his mobile phone to take a video as he and co-star Jerry Ferrara take part in a panel discussion about the show during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast member Maria Bello answers a question during the NBC Universal session for "Prime Suspect" at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock greets cast member Ryan Reynolds at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sissy Spacek kneels atop her newly-unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singers Shawn Stockman and Nick Lachey attend the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Leslie Mann poses at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Latif Yahia (L) and actor Dominic Cooper pose for photographers at the British Premiere of "The Devil's Double", in London August 1, 2011. Yahia was a body double for Saddam Hussein's son Uday, and his story is told in the film "The Devil's Double". In the film Cooper plays both Yahia and Uday Hussein. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D" premiere in Los Angeles, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Amber Heard attends the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
British singer Robbie Williams arrives on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Cars 2" in Munich, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Actors Yvonne Strahovski and Zachary Levi attend the NBC Universal Press Tour All-Star Party in Beverly Hills, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast members of the HBO series 'Entourage' Jeremy Piven and Kevin Connolly take part in a panel discussion about the show during the HBO session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
