The Best-Dressed List
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has landed on the latest International Best-Dressed list from Vanity Fair. Above, the Duchess arriving for the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has landed on the latest International Best-Dressed list from Vanity Fair. Above, the Duchess arriving for the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Others on this year's list include singer Janelle Monae. Above, posing for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Others on this year's list include singer Janelle Monae. Above, posing for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Tilda Swinton. Above, at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Tilda Swinton. Above, at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Colin Firth. Above, watching as his Oscar is engraved with his name at the Governor's Ball after the 83rd Academy Awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Colin Firth. Above, watching as his Oscar is engraved with his name at the Governor's Ball after the 83rd Academy Awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. Above, in the TF1 television studio in Paris. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. Above, in the TF1 television studio in Paris. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Actor and singer Justin Timberlake. Above, at the premiere of The Social Network in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actor and singer Justin Timberlake. Above, at the premiere of The Social Network in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Singer Lady Gaga. Above, at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Lady Gaga. Above, at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
F1 driver Jenson Button. Above, with his girlfriend Jessica Michibata at the Wimbledon tennis championships. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
F1 driver Jenson Button. Above, with his girlfriend Jessica Michibata at the Wimbledon tennis championships. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. Above, cycling in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. Above, cycling in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
NBC news anchor Brian Williams. Above, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
NBC news anchor Brian Williams. Above, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Princess Charlene of Monaco. Above, attending mass in the Cathedral of Monaco in Monte Carlo. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool
Princess Charlene of Monaco. Above, attending mass in the Cathedral of Monaco in Monte Carlo. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool
Actress Carey Mulligan. Above, at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carey Mulligan. Above, at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser al-Missned of Qatar. Above, during a welcoming ceremony at El Pardo palace outside Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser al-Missned of Qatar. Above, during a welcoming ceremony at El Pardo palace outside Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle. Above, attending the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle. Above, attending the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Financier Arpad Busson. Above, during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Financier Arpad Busson. Above, during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson