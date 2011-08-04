版本:
The Best-Dressed List

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has landed on the latest International Best-Dressed list from Vanity Fair. Above, the Duchess arriving for the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Others on this year's list include singer Janelle Monae. Above, posing for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Tilda Swinton. Above, at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actor Colin Firth. Above, watching as his Oscar is engraved with his name at the Governor's Ball after the 83rd Academy Awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. Above, in the TF1 television studio in Paris. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake. Above, at the premiere of The Social Network in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Singer Lady Gaga. Above, at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

F1 driver Jenson Button. Above, with his girlfriend Jessica Michibata at the Wimbledon tennis championships. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. Above, cycling in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

NBC news anchor Brian Williams. Above, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Princess Charlene of Monaco. Above, attending mass in the Cathedral of Monaco in Monte Carlo. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Actress Carey Mulligan. Above, at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser al-Missned of Qatar. Above, during a welcoming ceremony at El Pardo palace outside Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle. Above, attending the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Financier Arpad Busson. Above, during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Best-Dressed List

