版本:
中国

Teen Choice Awards

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Ashton Kutcher sings as he accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Ashton Kutcher sings as he accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Tyra Banks speaks onstage at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Tyra Banks speaks onstage at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Blake Lively accepts the Choice TV Actress: Drama Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Blake Lively accepts the Choice TV Actress: Drama Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Ultimate Choice Award from actress Emma Stone at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Ultimate Choice Award from actress Emma Stone at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Paul Wesley (L), Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder (R) present the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Paul Wesley (L), Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder (R) present the Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Justin Bieber speaks to singer Selena Gomez as he is announced as the recipient of the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Tom Felton and Rupert Grint accept awards for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Tom Felton and Rupert Grint accept awards for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer LL Cool J and actress Cat Deeley speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer LL Cool J and actress Cat Deeley speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks after receiving the Choice Comedian Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks after receiving the Choice Comedian Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Robert Pattinson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Robert Pattinson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Justin Bieber talks with actress Rachel Bilson as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Justin Bieber talks with actress Rachel Bilson as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Selena Gomez (C) performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Selena Gomez (C) performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
13 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Chris Hemsworth (L) and Zoe Saldana speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Chris Hemsworth (L) and Zoe Saldana speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Elizabeth Banks and Jason Bateman speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actors Elizabeth Banks and Jason Bateman speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Cameron Diaz accepts the Choice Movie Actress: Comedy award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Cameron Diaz accepts the Choice Movie Actress: Comedy award at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Ed Helms accepts the Choice Movie: Hissy Fit Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Ed Helms accepts the Choice Movie: Hissy Fit Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Taylor Lautner speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Taylor Lautner speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Selena Gomez performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Selena Gomez performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Justin Bieber accepts the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Justin Bieber accepts the Choice Music: Male Artist Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Kaley Cuoco hosts the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Kaley Cuoco hosts the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White (L) presents the Choice Comedian Award at the Teen Choice Awards with actress Zooey Deschanel at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White (L) presents the Choice Comedian Award at the Teen Choice Awards with actress Zooey Deschanel at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Taylor Swift hugs singer Selena Gomez after being declared winner of the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Taylor Swift hugs singer Selena Gomez after being declared winner of the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Demi Lovato accepts the Acuvue Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Singer Demi Lovato accepts the Acuvue Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Fergie arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Chris Hemsworth poses in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actor Chris Hemsworth poses in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Kendall (2nd L) and Kylie Jenner (2nd R) pose with their sisters Khloe Kardashian (L), Kim Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Kendall (2nd L) and Kylie Jenner (2nd R) pose with their sisters Khloe Kardashian (L), Kim Kardashian (C) and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Alexa Vega arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Alexa Vega arrives at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Scottish celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrives with his family at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Scottish celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay arrives with his family at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 35
2011年 8月 8日 星期一

British actor Rupert Grint poses in the press room backstage wearing an "I Love L.A." t-shirt at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

British actor Rupert Grint poses in the press room backstage wearing an "I Love L.A." t-shirt at the Teen Choice Awards, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 35

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards 分享
重新播放
下一个

20 years of Lollapalooza

20 years of Lollapalooza
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »