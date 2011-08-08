版本:
Danish fashion

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Henrik Vibskov during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2012 August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Malene Birger during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2012 August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection by Danish fashion house Trash Couture at the old Radio House during Copenhagen Fashion Week August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Malene Birger during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2012 August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection by Danish fashion house Anne Sofie Madsen at City Hall during Copenhagen Fashion Week August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Malene Birger during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2012 August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation by Henrik Vibskov during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2012 August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection by Danish fashion house Trash Couture at the old Radio House during Copenhagen Fashion Week August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation from a Spring/Summer 2012 collection at the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) at Bella Center during Copenhagen Fashion Week August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Erik Refner/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2012 collection by Danish fashion house Trash Couture at the old Radio House during Copenhagen Fashion Week August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Germund/Scanpix

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

