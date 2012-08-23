版本:
Celebrity style: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift holds her Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance ("Mean") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taylor Swift holds her Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance ("Mean") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from presenter Reba McEntire (L) at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year from presenter Reba McEntire (L) at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift holding her purse arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift holding her purse arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Taylor Swift arrives onstage after being invited by Beyonce to finish her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Taylor Swift arrives onstage after being invited by Beyonce to finish her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Recording artist Taylor Swift poses at the premiere of "Easy A" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Recording artist Taylor Swift poses at the premiere of "Easy A" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Taylor Swift performs "Forever and Always" at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Taylor Swift rehearses before her appearance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Taylor Swift rehearses before her appearance on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Taylor Swift performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Singer Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift poses at the 40th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 42nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 43rd annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Country music singer Taylor Swift performs during the Singapore leg of her "Speak Now" concert tour February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Country music singer Taylor Swift performs during the Singapore leg of her "Speak Now" concert tour February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

