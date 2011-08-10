Celebrity sightings
U.S. musician Prince performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith puts his hat back on following the U.S. national anthem before the MLB American League baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cast member Olivia Wilde poses for pictures before the German premier of the movie 'Cowboys and Aliens' in Berlin, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas kisses his wife U.S. actress Melanie Griffith during a photocall after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala at the Hotel Villa Padierna in the southern Spanish town of Benahavis, near Marbella August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Singer Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 perform on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. director Woody Allen (R) talks with Italian actor Roberto Benigni during the shooting of his next movie "The Bop Decameron" in downtown Rome August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Singer Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Ultimate Choice Award from actress Emma Stone at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin, who plays both Snow White and Sister Mary Margaret on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speaks during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rachel Bilson arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of the film "One Day" in New York August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (L), the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, and her aunt La Toya Jackson unveil artwork created by the late Michael Jackson during a private ceremony at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. Michael Jackson's children selected 13 pieces of artwork created and signed by the late King of Pop to be donated to the hospital. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elizabeth Olsen, the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, arrives for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Annual Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
British singer Paul McCartney answers a question via satellite during the Showtime session for "The Love We Make" during the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
