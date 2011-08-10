" /> " />
"The Help" premiere

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Emma Stone poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Emma Stone is interviewed at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Sissy Spacek poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Actress Amy Smart poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Director of the movie Tate Taylor poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Ahna O'Reilly poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Mary Steenburgen poses with her husband actor Ted Danson at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Emma Stone poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Ahna O'Reilly poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 11日 星期四

Cast member Emma Stone attends the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

