Judging TV talent

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Simon Cowell, one of the judges on new reality series 'The X Factor' is shown on a large screen as he speaks via satellite from England, during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Simon Cowell, one of the judges on new reality series 'The X Factor' is shown on a large screen as he speaks via satellite from England, during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Nicole Scherzinger of U.S. pop group Pussycat Dolls performs during their concert in Beirut July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Nicole Scherzinger of U.S. pop group Pussycat Dolls performs during their concert in Beirut July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

L.A. Reid, one of the judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', attends a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

L.A. Reid, one of the judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', attends a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Entertainer Paula Abdul attends the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Entertainer Paula Abdul attends the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Singers (L-R) Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green pose during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. Aguilera, Shelton, Green and Levine are coaches for participants in the reality television singing competition. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singers (L-R) Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green pose during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. Aguilera, Shelton, Green and Levine are coaches for participants in the reality television singing competition. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 perform on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 perform on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Singer Christina Aguilera gestures during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Christina Aguilera gestures during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Blake Shelton poses during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Blake Shelton poses during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose with host Ryan Seacrest (L-R) after being announced as the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose with host Ryan Seacrest (L-R) after being announced as the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith gestures as he takes his seat before the MLB American League baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith gestures as he takes his seat before the MLB American League baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actress Miley Cyrus poses with 'American Idol' judge Randy Jackson at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles,California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Miley Cyrus poses with 'American Idol' judge Randy Jackson at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles,California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez poses at the party for the finalists of the television show "American Idol" in Los Angeles March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez poses at the party for the finalists of the television show "American Idol" in Los Angeles March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Nick Cannon (2nd L) and judges Piers Morgan (L), Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel attend the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Nick Cannon (2nd L) and judges Piers Morgan (L), Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel attend the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 2009 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 2009 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Judge Howie Mandel answers a question at the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Judge Howie Mandel answers a question at the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Tonight," poses during the Turner Broadcasting Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Tonight," poses during the Turner Broadcasting Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

