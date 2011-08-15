版本:
Profile: Hilary Duff

2011年 8月 15日 星期一

Actress and singer Hilary Duff and hockey player Mike Comrie pose in the press room at the Teen Choice 2010 Awards in Los Angeles August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress Hilary Duff and her fiance, pro hockey player Mike Comrie, sit court side during the NBA Western Conference final playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Hilary Duff poses at the third annual Cartier Loveday reception in Los Angeles June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Artist Hilary Duff performs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Hilary Duff poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award reception honoring footwear designer Manolo Blahnik in Beverly Hills, California September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress and singer Hilary Duff performs at the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at NBC Studios in Burbank on August 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Hilary Duff is pictured at the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell in New York December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Hilary Duff (C) performs with her dancers on NBC's "Today" show in New York, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pop singer Hilary Duff speaks during an interview with Reuters in Caracas, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Singer and actress Hilary Duff sings during her performance on NBC's 'Today' show summer concert series in New York's Rockefeller Center August 18, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. singer Hilary Duff laughs while being interviewed on the television show 'Live@Much' to promote her fifth studio release 'Dignity' in Toronto, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Bogota's mayor Samuel Moreno kisses U.S. actress Hilary Duff after she was named a youth ambassador during a ceremony at the Lievano palace in Bogota August 14, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Singer Hilary Duff arrives for the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Hilary Duff arrives at the New York premiere of "Material Girls" at the Chelsea West Cinema in New York City August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Hilary Duff reacts to a question while being interviewed on the television show 'Live@Much' to promote her fifth studio release 'Dignity' in Toronto, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Actress Hilary Duff high-fives kids as she walks on stage at the 19th annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice awards at the UCLA's Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Hilary Duff arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Hilary Duff hugs the movie character Shrek during her visit to the Universal Studios Orlando Resort, Florida, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Sheri Lowen JM/mk

Actress Hilary Duff arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America annual awards ceremony in New York June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Hilary Duff gives an interview before the Heart's Truth Red Dress collection show at New York Fashion Week February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

