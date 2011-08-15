版本:
中国

Do Something Awards

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Justin Bieber arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Justin Bieber arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
2 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
3 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Model and television personality Tyra Banks arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Model and television personality Tyra Banks arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
5 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actor Nick Cannon presents during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actor Nick Cannon presents during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Olivia Wilde accepts the "Do Something Movie Star" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Olivia Wilde accepts the "Do Something Movie Star" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Sophia Bush accepts the "Do Something Twitter" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Sophia Bush accepts the "Do Something Twitter" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Justin Bieber accepts the "Do Something Music Artist" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Justin Bieber accepts the "Do Something Music Artist" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
9 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Adam Lambert and actress Rose McGowan present the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Adam Lambert and actress Rose McGowan present the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

British celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey presents the "Do Something Athlete" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

British celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey presents the "Do Something Athlete" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

British soccer player David Beckham accepts the "Do Something Athlete" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

British soccer player David Beckham accepts the "Do Something Athlete" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
12 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Model Tyra Banks accepts the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Model Tyra Banks accepts the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
13 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Lauren Potter (L) congratulates Sarah Cronk, the "Do Something Winner", at the end of the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Actress Lauren Potter (L) congratulates Sarah Cronk, the "Do Something Winner", at the end of the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
14 / 15
2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Demi Lovato performs during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

Recording artist Demi Lovato performs during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 15

Do Something Awards

Do Something Awards 分享
重新播放
下一个

Profile: Hilary Duff

Profile: Hilary Duff
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »