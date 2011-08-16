版本:
中国

All things Elvis

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

An Elvis fan poses with a convertible in front of Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

An Elvis fan poses with a convertible in front of Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A visitor watches as a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire poses inside an aquarium of the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A visitor watches as a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire poses inside an aquarium of the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis fan Tom Verrtodat (C) of Belgium waits to participate in a candlelight vigil in memorial of Elvis Presley inside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis fan Tom Verrtodat (C) of Belgium waits to participate in a candlelight vigil in memorial of Elvis Presley inside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A spectator wears a T-shirt displaying a portrait of Elvis Presley during a concert at Bangkok's Chalermkrung theatre January 18, 2009 to mark the late Presley's birthday which was on January 8. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A spectator wears a T-shirt displaying a portrait of Elvis Presley during a concert at Bangkok's Chalermkrung theatre January 18, 2009 to mark the late Presley's birthday which was on January 8. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Father Antoniu Petrescu practices Elvis Presley songs at his home in the central Italian city of Avezzano October 14, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Father Antoniu Petrescu practices Elvis Presley songs at his home in the central Italian city of Avezzano October 14, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis Presley fan Melissa Allen (L) takes a photo of her friend Rozanne Chamberlain kissing a wall in the room where Elvis slept inside an apartment that the singer spent some of his childhood living in on Lauderdale St. in Memphis, Tennessee, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis Presley fan Melissa Allen (L) takes a photo of her friend Rozanne Chamberlain kissing a wall in the room where Elvis slept inside an apartment that the singer spent some of his childhood living in on Lauderdale St. in Memphis, Tennessee, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Dads del Rosario, an Elvis Presley impersonator, visits the toilet before the look-alike and sing-alike contest as a tribute to Presley's 30th death anniversary in Manila August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Dads del Rosario, an Elvis Presley impersonator, visits the toilet before the look-alike and sing-alike contest as a tribute to Presley's 30th death anniversary in Manila August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A man sleeps on a bench in front of an Elvis Presley statue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A man sleeps on a bench in front of an Elvis Presley statue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Tourists stand behind a microphone that Elvis used to record with in Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Tourists stand behind a microphone that Elvis used to record with in Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A fan of Elvis Presley displays his tattoo for photographers at the 'King of 'Rock 'n' Roll' Elvis exhibition in Berlin August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A fan of Elvis Presley displays his tattoo for photographers at the 'King of 'Rock 'n' Roll' Elvis exhibition in Berlin August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Tourists pose with an Elvis Presley impersonator and an Elmo character in Hollywood, California March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Tourists pose with an Elvis Presley impersonator and an Elmo character in Hollywood, California March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

An Elvis Presley impersonator waits before performing at a restaurant in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem marking the 33rd anniversary of Presley's death August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

An Elvis Presley impersonator waits before performing at a restaurant in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem marking the 33rd anniversary of Presley's death August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

An Elvis jumpsuit is displayed at Graceland during the 75th birthday celebration for Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

An Elvis jumpsuit is displayed at Graceland during the 75th birthday celebration for Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis Tribute Artist Ben Klein, 26, brushes his hair as he prepares for the "Ultimate Elvis" competition in Memphis, Tennessee August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis Tribute Artist Ben Klein, 26, brushes his hair as he prepares for the "Ultimate Elvis" competition in Memphis, Tennessee August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A man dressed in 50s-style clothing adjusts his hair-do during the 14th Rockinrace Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, late February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

A man dressed in 50s-style clothing adjusts his hair-do during the 14th Rockinrace Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, late February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis Presley's concealed weapon application fingerprints are displayed at the Idea Generation Gallery in London, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Elvis Presley's concealed weapon application fingerprints are displayed at the Idea Generation Gallery in London, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Malaysian Elvis impersonator, Aziz "Presley" Daud, walks from his dressing room for a performance at a pub in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Malaysian Elvis impersonator, Aziz "Presley" Daud, walks from his dressing room for a performance at a pub in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Impersonators of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley walk on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood January 28, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Impersonators of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley walk on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood January 28, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Spanish singer Abelardo Navarro, dressed up as Elvis Presley, performs during a concert tribute in Almeria, southeast Spain January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Spanish singer Abelardo Navarro, dressed up as Elvis Presley, performs during a concert tribute in Almeria, southeast Spain January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Members of the Krewe of Rolling Elvi, a local group who loves to dress as Elvis Presley, ride motorcycles during the Muses Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2011年 8月 17日 星期三

Members of the Krewe of Rolling Elvi, a local group who loves to dress as Elvis Presley, ride motorcycles during the Muses Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
20 / 20

All things Elvis

All things Elvis 分享
重新播放
下一个

On stage

On stage
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »