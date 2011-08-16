All things Elvis
An Elvis fan poses with a convertible in front of Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A visitor watches as a professional diver wearing an Elvis Presley attire poses inside an aquarium of the Ocean Park in Manila August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Elvis fan Tom Verrtodat (C) of Belgium waits to participate in a candlelight vigil in memorial of Elvis Presley inside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A spectator wears a T-shirt displaying a portrait of Elvis Presley during a concert at Bangkok's Chalermkrung theatre January 18, 2009 to mark the late Presley's birthday which was on January 8. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Father Antoniu Petrescu practices Elvis Presley songs at his home in the central Italian city of Avezzano October 14, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Elvis Presley fan Melissa Allen (L) takes a photo of her friend Rozanne Chamberlain kissing a wall in the room where Elvis slept inside an apartment that the singer spent some of his childhood living in on Lauderdale St. in Memphis, Tennessee, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dads del Rosario, an Elvis Presley impersonator, visits the toilet before the look-alike and sing-alike contest as a tribute to Presley's 30th death anniversary in Manila August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A man sleeps on a bench in front of an Elvis Presley statue in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tourists stand behind a microphone that Elvis used to record with in Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee where Elvis recorded several of his first songs August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fan of Elvis Presley displays his tattoo for photographers at the 'King of 'Rock 'n' Roll' Elvis exhibition in Berlin August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Tourists pose with an Elvis Presley impersonator and an Elmo character in Hollywood, California March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Elvis Presley impersonator waits before performing at a restaurant in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem marking the 33rd anniversary of Presley's death August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Elvis jumpsuit is displayed at Graceland during the 75th birthday celebration for Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman
Elvis Tribute Artist Ben Klein, 26, brushes his hair as he prepares for the "Ultimate Elvis" competition in Memphis, Tennessee August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man dressed in 50s-style clothing adjusts his hair-do during the 14th Rockinrace Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, late February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Elvis Presley's concealed weapon application fingerprints are displayed at the Idea Generation Gallery in London, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Malaysian Elvis impersonator, Aziz "Presley" Daud, walks from his dressing room for a performance at a pub in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Impersonators of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley walk on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood January 28, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Spanish singer Abelardo Navarro, dressed up as Elvis Presley, performs during a concert tribute in Almeria, southeast Spain January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
Members of the Krewe of Rolling Elvi, a local group who loves to dress as Elvis Presley, ride motorcycles during the Muses Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
