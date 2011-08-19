版本:
Betty White: Most trusted celebrity

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Alec Baldwin applauds co-presenter Betty White at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actress Betty White looks at a display honoring her before she was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in Sacramento, California December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Comedian Tina Fey (R) hugs actress Betty White after receiving the 12th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor hosted by the Kennedy Center in Washington November 9, 2010. At left is actor Steve Carell. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actors Jon Hamm and Betty White present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actors Bradley Cooper (C) and Scarlett Johansson (R) applaud actress Betty White before presenting the Generation award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actresses Jane Lynch (L) and Betty White pose at the 19th Annual BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Los Angeles November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actresses (L-R) Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur pose as they arrive for a taping of the 6th annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica in this June 8, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actress Betty White poses for a photograph in Los Angeles, California May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actress Betty White poses with her life achievement award at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actress Betty White arrives at the 61st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Presenter actress Betty White speaks on stage at the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actress Betty White (L), 86, greets actor Ed Asner as she arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for a tribute "Betty White Celebrating 60 Years of Television" in Los Angeles August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actresses Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur (L-R) who starred in the TV series "The Golden Girls" accept the Pop Culture Award at a taping of the 6th annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actress Betty White, best known for her role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls" poses as she arrives for a taping of the second annual TV Land Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Actors Betty White (L) and Ted Danson (R) arrive at NBC studios for the 75th Anniversary show for the network in Manhattan on May 5, 2002. REUTERS/Chip East

Betty White: Most trusted celebrity

