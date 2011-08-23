版本:
The mind of Marc Jacobs

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

Kate Moss presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model displays creations of Marc Jacobs at the 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Marc Jacobs escorts Kate Moss as she wears one of his designs as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton as part of his Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models display creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Models wear creations by Marc Jacobs during 2007 Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Guests leave after the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear fashion collection by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, in Paris, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models display creations from Marc Jacobs Spring Collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model displays a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring Collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models walk the runway during the Marc Jacobs show during at Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Models walk the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2006 show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/File

A marching band plays during the Marc Jacobs show at Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Marc Jacobs takes a bow following his Spring 2009 show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

