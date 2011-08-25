On the set of World War Z
Actor Brad Pitt during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Brad Pitt runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
An extra dressed as American soldier sits in a armoured vehicle during filming of the zombie movie "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Girls take a photograph of a yellow taxi cab parked next to the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Extras stand together during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
People walk past a blocked off street serving as the film set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A waitress poses while holding sandwiches outside a restaurant during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Actor Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A man stands at a blocked off road taking a photograph during filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Extras dressed as U.S. police officers walk on the set during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A woman walks past yellow taxis parked on the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
An extra smokes a cigar during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Actor Brad Pitt acts during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Extras dressed as policemen sit during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
People gather to watch during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Actress Mireille Enos (L) walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during filming of the zombie movie World War Z in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Enos and Brad Pitt, are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S. where some of the story is set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
