On the set of World War Z

Actress Mireille Enos (L) walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during filming of the zombie movie World War Z in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Enos and Brad Pitt, are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S. where some of the story is set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)