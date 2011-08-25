版本:
中国

On the set of World War Z

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Brad Pitt runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Brad Pitt runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

An extra dressed as American soldier sits in a armoured vehicle during filming of the zombie movie "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

An extra dressed as American soldier sits in a armoured vehicle during filming of the zombie movie "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Girls take a photograph of a yellow taxi cab parked next to the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Girls take a photograph of a yellow taxi cab parked next to the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras stand together during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras stand together during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People walk past a blocked off street serving as the film set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People walk past a blocked off street serving as the film set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A waitress poses while holding sandwiches outside a restaurant during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A waitress poses while holding sandwiches outside a restaurant during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A man stands at a blocked off road taking a photograph during filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A man stands at a blocked off road taking a photograph during filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras dressed as U.S. police officers walk on the set during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras dressed as U.S. police officers walk on the set during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras in the zombie movie "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A woman walks past yellow taxis parked on the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A woman walks past yellow taxis parked on the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

An extra smokes a cigar during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

An extra smokes a cigar during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt acts during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt acts during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras dressed as policemen sit during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Extras dressed as policemen sit during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People gather to watch during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People gather to watch during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actress Mireille Enos (L) walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during filming of the zombie movie World War Z in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Enos and Brad Pitt, are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S. where some of the story is set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Actress Mireille Enos (L) walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during filming of the zombie movie World War Z in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Enos and Brad Pitt, are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S. where some of the story is set. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
20 / 20

On the set of World War Z

On the set of World War Z 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »